The main draw in Saturday night's preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers was offensive and defensive talent Travis Hunter, but Jags kicker Cam Little ended up stealing the show in EverBank Stadium. The 2024 sixth-round draft pick electrified everyone who was watching, nailing a 70-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

That eye-popping kick is four yards longer than the 66-yard mark that Justin Tucker made for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. However, because this is an exhibition matchup, it will not hold a place in the record books. But those who witnessed the magnificent feat will forever look at Little in a completely different light.

The preseason presents players with an opportunity to squeak out a roster spot, improve their standing on the depth chart or shake off the rust. Little did not need to do any of that. His spot on the team is secure. Instead, the 21-year-old used this tune-up game as a chance to let everyone know that he is one of the best rising kickers in the NFL today, and his time is fast approaching. If it has not arrived already, that is.

Naturally, fans were in awe following the mesmerizing field goal.

CAM LITTLE WITH THE 70-YARD FG 😱pic.twitter.com/iIm1YAUCLs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2025

Jaguars' Cam Little defies logic

“ALL HAIL CAM LITTLE!!!!!!!!!! WE ARE NOT WORTHY OF HIS GREATNESS!!!!!!!!!!” @austin_wader posted on X. “WHAT A NUKE!” @SportsForumCO exclaimed. “He’s the best kicker in the league but because he plays for Jax nobody knows it,” @_MRImmaculate declared. “Cam Little just become K1 in your fantasy draft,” @CBoxSports remarked.

Arkansas Razorbacks supporters are enjoying their “I told you so” moment right now. Little earned First-Team All-SEC honors during his junior 2023 campaign, courtesy of the league's coaches poll, and kicked four field goals to help the program earn its first-ever road win versus the Florida Gators. The Oklahoma native then converted 27-of-29 FGs during his rookie year with Jacksonville and did not miss an extra point.

Little's leg is a game-changer, just as he showed against the Steelers. The Jaguars earnestly hope that he can maintain this unmatched power heading into the 2025-26 regular season.