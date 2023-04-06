A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Edmonton Oilers now boast of a roster that features not one, not two, but three 100-point players in the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

That’s after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reached the 100-point plateau Wednesday night when he assisted on the Oilers’ insurance goal late in the third period during a 3-1 victory on the road against the Anaheim Ducks. Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had an assist on Zach Hyman’s goal that gave the Oilers a two-goal lead with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.

With Nugent-Hopkins joining McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the 100-point club this season, the Oilers became just the first team since the mid-90s Pittsburgh Penguins to have three players reaching the 100-point mark in a single season.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist in the Oilers 3-1 win over the Ducks, giving him his first 100-point season. Nugent-Hopkins joins teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in becoming the first trio to each have 100 points in a season since the 1995-96 Penguins.”

McDavid leads the entire NHL with 148 points (62 goals and 68 assists), while Draisaitl is second in the league with 123 points (51 goals, 72 assists). As for Nugent-Hopkins, his 100 points consist of 36 goals and 64 assists. McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins play on the top line of the Oilers, while Draisatil runs the show at center for the team’s second line together with Kailer Yamamoto and Evander Kane.

The streaking Oilers, who have already clinched a return ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, are on a six-game win streak. They will play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday before facing the Colorado Avalanche next Tuesday. They close out their regular-season schedule at home on Apr. 13 versus the Sharks.