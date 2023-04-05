Connor McDavid is three points shy of becoming the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 to score 150 points in a season. Tonight he gets a chance to score more as his Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Ducks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

With the Oilers still having a chance at the top spot in the Western Conference, they will still be aiming to get wins. They could also still slip down to the three seed from their division and lose home ice in the first round. While seeding is important to them, the hockey world will be watching Connor McDavid. McDavid is looking to be the first man in over 25 years to score 150 points a year. There have been 16 such seasons of a man scoring 150 points, but only five different men have ever done it. McDavid looks to be number six.

Here are the Oilers-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Ducks Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-152)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+126)

Over: 7.5 (+132)

Under: 7.5 (-162)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Ducks

TV: TNT

Stream: NHLPP

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

Not only do the Oilers have Connor McDavid, but they are also the hottest team in hockey right now. They are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games and have won five straight. The last time the Oilers lost in regulation was on March 11th at Toronto. That stretch also includes a game against the Anaheim Ducks in which the Oilers won 6-0. It is more than just McDavid too. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play giving him his 31st power play goal of the year, which leads the NHL. Draisaitl is also second in the NHL in points, and he added two assists in the game to give him 123 points on the year.

Adding to the NHL’s most potent offense is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who scored a goal in his last game as well. That goal brought his season-long point total to 99, which is good for 8th in the league. If he gets his 100th point, it will be the first time since 1995-96 that a single team has had three 100 points scorers. In that season it was the Pittsburgh Penguins who had three 100 points guys with Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, and Ron Francis.

Jack Campbell is expected to be the starter tonight for the Oilers. He has gone 20-9-4 on his campaigns but has struggled at times, with a 3.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of just .886 on the season. In his last performance, Campbell faced this same Anaheim Ducks team, getting shut out after stopping all 36 shots he faced. Tonight will be about scoring, but Campbell should be a good watch as well.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

While the Oilers have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL, the Ducks have been one of the coldest. They have now lost eight straight games, 12 of 14 overall. There was some hope for the Ducks in their 5-4 loss to the Flames. First, that game was the first time they had scored four goals since their 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets. It was only the second time they score three or more in the losing streak.

Second, the Ducks had a lead. They have spent most of their games playing catch-up, but this time, they took a 2-0 lead in the game. Frank Vatrano scored and then got the assist to Max Comtois. Then the Ducks gave up the lead, but Vatrano fought back and tied the game. After that, the Ducks took the lead again, only to have their dreams crushed by two third-period goals by the Flames, and another defeat.

John Gibson is expected to be in between the pipes for the Ducks. He has struggled this year, with a goal against an average of 3.99. Considering that the Ducks have scored four or more goals in just five of their last 25 games, that is a concerning goal against the average for the Ducks. Gibson has not won since March 10th, but in that game, he saved 36 of 37 shots to get the victory.

Final Oilers-Ducks Prediction & Pick

If you are tuning into this game strictly to see if McDavid could get to 150 points, or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins can give the Oilers a trio of 100-point guys, then you have made a good decision. The Ducks are awful. They let too many shots get to the goal, and the goaltending play has been bad. McDavid scores and gets an assist tonight, putting him just one shy of 150. Nugent-Hopkins gets an assist as well, giving him 100 points on the season. The Ducks will not get back to four goals tonight, and the Oilers run away with it.

Final Oilers-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Oiles -1.5 (-152)