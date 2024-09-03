Leon Draisaitl has signed a massive contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced via X (formerly Twitter).

“🔒 LEON'S LOCKED IN 🔒,” the Oilers' post read.

“The #Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension beginning in 2025-26 with an average annual value of $14 million.”

This new contract with Draisaitl guarantees Edmonton a longer commitment from one of the best offensive players in the NHL of this generation.

In the 2023-24 NHL season, Draisatil recorded 106 points on the strength of 41 goals and 106 assists for an Edmonton squad that went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

With an average annual value of $14 million, Draisaitl is now the highest-paid player in the NHL, as he surpasses Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews' cap hit of $13.25 million. Draisaitl's AAV also bests Colorado Avalanche star and reigning NHL Most Valuable Player Nathan MacKinnon's annual hit of $12.6 million. Draisaitl's teammate, Connor McDavid has an AAV of $12.5 million.

In addition, Draisaitl's newest contract only trails Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin's $124 million deal for the biggest ever in the history of the league.

With a deal with Draisaitl done, the Oilers are now left with a cap space of just under a million dollars — or $945,833 to be exact, per Puckpedia.

Draisaitl, who will be turning 29 years old on October 27, has undoubtedly been a vital cog for Edmonton. Keeping him for many more years to come shows that the Oilers are committed to trying to bring a cup to Edmonton with Draisaitl. Of course, there is also the situation with McDavid, who will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2025-26 season. It is still around two years away, but it's a topic that can't easily be avoided for the Oilers, who have thrived with the combo of McDavid and Draisaitl, albeit with no Stanley Cup to show for it.

That being said, the Oilers came so close to winning their first Stanley Cup since the days of the great Wayne Gretzky. After losing the first three games of the NHL finals against the Florida Panthers, Draisaitl and the Oilers managed to force a Game 7 where they ultimately lost the series.

Through 10 years in The Show, Draisaitl has collected 347 goals and 503 assists for 850 points across 719 games.

Social media reactions to Leon Draisaitl's extension with the Oilers

The internet has been buzzing since the news of Draisaitl broke.

“Leon Draisaitl, one of the best players in the world, is now the league's highest paid player,” said X user @domluszczyszyn. “A $900K overpay is more than fine for a player who has been one of the league's best values over the last eight years.”

“Leon Draisaitl, extended 8x$14M by EDM, is an elite offensive forward whose combination of dominant passing skill and finishing touch makes him one of the most impactful players in hockey,” shared @JFreshHockey. “A superb puck carrier with underrated speed and hands as well.”

“Leon Draisaitl ain’t going anywhere,” said former NHL defenseman

Ryan Whitney. “What a morning in Oil Country. Elliotte reporting 8 years around 14 million per and this means Connor will be an Oiler for life as well. The paradeS in downtown Edmonton will be stuff of legends.”

“Guy deserves it! Preforms consistently at a high level! Beast in the playoffs!” – @capmatty34

“Love this deal. Drai gets paid, Oilers lock up a franchise cornerstone til the end of his career. $$ is fine, cap will rise.” – @JLentz07