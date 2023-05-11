The Edmonton Oilers evened their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. However, fans are hyper-focused on the end of the game.

Game 4 between the Oilers and Golden Knights ended in a very violent manner. It all started when Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo slashed Oilers star Leon Draisaitl near the end of the game.

Pietrangelo delivered an overhead, two-handed slash to Draisaitl’s arm as the German star chased the puck in his offensive zone. The Golden Knights defenseman received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the play.

Hockey fans were not pleased with the decision by Pietrangelo to deliver the slash. Especially since it is likely to result in a suspension, which could have a drastic effect on the rest of this series.

Shortly after Pietrangelo’s slash, the Oilers and Golden Knights got into a scuffle behind the Vegas net. During this scuffle, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse instigated a fight with Golden Knights player Nic Hague.

Oilers fans took to social media to share their reaction to the fight. Many seemed pleased with the scrap and had wanted to see something like this from the defenseman for a while.

Nurse’s fight won’t be well received by some fans, however. His instigator penalty came within the last five minutes of the game, meaning he is subject to a one-game suspension, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Game 5 of this hotly contested series takes place on Friday as the series shifts back to Las Vegas. Perhaps some of this bad blood carries over into Game 5 as these teams look to inch closer to the Western Conference Finals.