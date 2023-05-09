Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Jay Woodcroft’s Edmonton Oilers absolutely took it to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2, dominating from start to finish to even their best-of-seven series at a game apiece — but they looked like a completely different team on home ice in Game 3.

“Not good enough. Not good enough in any way,” the Oilers head coach lamented after a 5-1 shellacking in front of the home crowd at Rogers Place on Monday night, according to NHL.com. “To a man, not good enough.”

Despite Vegas losing starting goalie Laurent Brossoit to injury early in the contest, the high-flying Edmonton offense were unable to solve backup goalie Adin Hill, scoring their lone tally just 2:45 into the opening frame.

It was all Golden Knights after that.

Vegas scored five straight goals, highlighted by a three-point performance from Jack Eichel, en route to a 2-1 series lead in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round series. Hill stopped all 24 shots he faced in only his second appearance since Mar. 7.

“Forty-eight hours ago we played a game that we really like, 48 hours later we’re here talking about not a very good one,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid explained, per NHL.com. “Our game is not gone. Obviously, we need our best in Game 4.”

“I thought there were areas or parts of the rink where we have to be a lot harder,” Woodcroft echoed. “We weren’t always burned on it, but eventually when you keep putting your hand on the stove, you do get burned. That’s one of the areas where we can be better, for sure.”

A big part of that is the powerplay; the lethal Oilers PP was 5-for-10 over the first two games of the series, and 0-for-2 in Game 3.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night back at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and unless Jay Woodcroft’s Oilers want to stare down an elimination game in Las Vegas this weekend, they’ll need a much better performance than Monday night.