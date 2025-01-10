Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman made an intriguing purchase on Friday, buying the Brantford Bulldogs. The Ontario Hockey League team was put up for sale by Michael Andlauer, who now owns the Ottawa Senators. According to CHCH-TV, the announcement will come on Monday with a press conference on Wednesday.

“CHCH News has learned the current owner of the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League Michael Andlauer has sold the team to Zach Hyman and his family,” the news site reported.

Andlauer bought the team in 2015 when they were the Belleville Bulls and immediately moved them to Hamilton, Ontario. He renamed them the Bulldogs and they stayed there through 2023. According to CHCH, arena renovations forced them to move from Hamilton to Brantford. And now the Oilers forward owns the team.

Hyman will take over the team as they try and secure a new arena in Brantford. There are plans in place but this could change things, according to the report.

“The announcement of a new owner now raises questions about the $140 million plan to build a new sports and entertainment center. The plan at this time is for the new venue to be the permanent home for the team, which would add another $4.8 million annually. The City of Brantford’s website says construction could start as early as this year, with the goal to open in 2027,” the report read.

As this is going on, Hyman and the Oilers are rolling through another successful regular season. They lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year to the Florida Panthers. This move could signal Hyman's retirement plans even though he has four years left on his contract.

Brantford fans hope that Hyman, a Toronto native, keeps the team in their new home. And if they win a Stanley Cup, Oilers fans will have a new OHL team to root for.