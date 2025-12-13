The Miami Dolphins received a key boost ahead of Monday Night Football, with running back De’Von Achane expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite exiting last week’s game with a rib injury.

As Miami (6-7) prepares to face Pittsburgh (7-6) at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, Achane’s availability strengthens an offense fighting to remain in postseason contention during the season’s final month.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported the update Saturday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Dolphins RB De'Von Achane is expected to play Monday vs the Steelers, per McDaniel.”

Achane exited Miami’s Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets after suffering a rib injury and did not return for the second half. The Dolphins went on to secure a 34-10 victory, extending their winning streak to six games.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of a career season in his third NFL campaign. Through 13 games, Achane has rushed for 1,126 yards on 193 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt with seven touchdowns. He has also recorded 55 receptions on 73 targets for 383 yards and four touchdowns, with one fumble.

Before leaving the Jets game, Achane logged seven carries for 92 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per rush, and scored a touchdown. He also added a 13-yard reception on his lone target.

Despite the recent surge, Miami faces a narrow margin for error in the AFC playoff race. According to The Athletic/New York Times playoff simulator, the Dolphins hold less than a 1% chance to reach the postseason entering Week 15. Even winning their final four games would raise those odds to just 11%.

A potential 10-7 finish is complicated by tiebreaker scenarios. Eight AFC teams already have at least eight wins, and Miami loses head-to-head tiebreakers with the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, along with a conference-record disadvantage against the Houston Texans. Tiebreakers with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs remain unresolved, though Miami currently holds the edge over Buffalo.

Achane’s expected return provides continuity as the Dolphins navigate a narrowing path toward the postseason.