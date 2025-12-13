The Chicago Cubs find themselves in a unique position heading into what could be a transformative offseason. While Tyler Glasnow remains firmly in Los Angeles, there is a legitimate chance he gets traded, so the Cubs must explore every avenue to bolster their rotation. A realistic trade proposal could position the Cubs as serious contenders while addressing their desperate need for elite starting pitching.

Glasnow's injury history presents risk, but his upside is undeniable. When healthy, the 31-year-old right-hander has demonstrated elite strikeout stuff and sub-3.00 ERA performance. The Cubs' window with their current roster composition is narrow, and acquiring a pitcher of Glasnow's caliber could be the difference between contention and disappointment.

What The Cubs Must Offer for Tyler Glasnow

The Cubs possess the necessary assets to construct a compelling offer. Pete Crow-Armstrong, their MVP-caliber center fielder, should remain untouchable. However, they can build a package centered around established talent paired with high-ceiling prospects. The following represents the optimal trade structure without surrendering excessive value.

Cubs Trade Package for Tyler Glasnow:

Cubs Receive:

RHP Tyler Glasnow

Dodgers Receive:

OF Ian Happ

RHP Cade Horton

OF Owen Caissie

C Moises Ballesteros

Why This Offer Makes Sense

Ian Happ provides immediate major-league production and depth flexibility. The 31-year-old left-hander has performed at the ballot box for years and offers positional versatility that the Dodgers value. While not a marquee name, his presence alongside young assets makes the package more palatable from a championship-contending organization's perspective.

Cade Horton represents the crown jewel of the Cubs' prospect haul. The 24-year-old right-hander possesses a plus fastball, double-plus slider, and legitimate curve. His number-two starter upside makes him the type of controllable talent a championship team craves. Though injuries remain a concern, his ceiling justifies his inclusion in this proposal.

Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros round out the package with high-ceiling upside. Caissie's 25-30 home run potential appeals to an organization seeking future offensive contributions. Ballesteros, meanwhile, demonstrated tremendous plate discipline and contact quality through the minor leagues, recently posting outstanding numbers in limited MLB action.

This proposal avoids being lopsided by providing the Dodgers with multiple assets across different timelines. They acquire an immediate contributor in Happ, a starting pitcher prospect with legitimate upside in Horton, and two young position players with ceiling potential in Caissie and Ballesteros.

The Cubs maintain their core by keeping Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, and Seiya Suzuki intact. Justin Steele remains the ace, while this potential acquisition slots in as the number-two starter. The rotation strengthens considerably without compromising future flexibility.

Trading Happ represents a notable subtraction, but the organization can absorb that loss through internal depth. The priority must be acquiring Glasnow to give this talented roster the best opportunity to compete. For the Cubs, this represents the type of bold move a playoff contender must make to reach October baseball.