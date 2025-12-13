The Indianapolis Colts are completing the story. With Daniel Jones out due to a season-ending Achilles injury, the Colts are officially turning to 44-year-old Philip Rivers for their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts made waves by signing Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since 2020, to their practice squad earlier in the week. They have officially activated him to the 53-man roster and intend to start him in Week 15, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Barring a last-minute change, Rivers will tie Warren Moone, Vinny Testaverde and Steve DeBerg as the third-oldest quarterback to start an NFL game. George Blanda still holds the record by starting a game at 48, with Tom Brady the second-oldest to start a game at 45.

Rookie Riley Leonard, who entered the game in Week 14 after Jones' injury, will back him up. Brett Rypien will likely serve as the emergency third string.

Rivers will get no time to ease back into the action against the Seahawks, who boast the second-best scoring defense and allow the sixth-fewest total yards per game. Seattle's bread and butter is stopping the run, but it is also elite against the pass, allowing just 197.1 passing yards per game.

Rivers' mobility and durability will be tested as much as his arm whenever the Colts ask him to sit in the pocket. Indianapolis ruled out right tackle Braden Smith for the game, giving fourth-round rookie Jalen Travis a spot start against the Seahawks, whose 41 sacks rank fourth in the NFL.

Schefter noted that Rivers' activation will reset his Pro Football Hall of Fame status. He was a semifinalist for the class of 2025, but will now not be eligible to receive the honor until 2031.