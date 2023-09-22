It's official: Michael Andlauer is the Ottawa Senators' new owner. The NHL's board of governors unanimously approved the sale to a group led by Andauer on Thursday. Andlauer will begin handling team operations as soon as possible, per The Associated Press.

The two sides agreed to the sale for almost $1 billion in June. The Senators began looking for potential buyers in November 2022 after previous owner Eugne Melnyk passed away eight months earlier. Melnyk's daughters Anna and Olivia have a 10 percent ownership stake of the team.

Michael Andlauer was thrilled at the opportunity to become the Senators' new owner.

“The Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fan base in the game. My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa's team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community,” Andlauer said in a press release.

The American Hockey League's (AHL) board of directors also approved Andlauer's ownership of Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Michael Andlauer is a prominent figure in the Canadian health care and banking industries. He founded Andlauer Healthcare Group and Bulldog Capital Partners.

Rumors of “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds purchasing the Senators became viral last fall. Had he purchased the team, the Senators would've remained in Canada's capital city. Reynolds is an avid sports fan and owner of English football club Wrexham AFC.

Eugene Melnyk served as Senators owner from 2003 to 2022. Ottawa made the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs nine times during his 19-year tenure. The Senators reached the 2007 Stanley Cup Final against the Anaheim Ducks.

Regrettably, the Ottawa hasn't tasted playoff hockey in six years. Hopefully, that trend will change with Michael Andlauer as the new owner.