The New York Giants are looking for a head coach. A famed college football coach is getting mentioned as a candidate for that job. Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman is a target for the Giants job, per The Athletic.

“I also expect Freeman to garner interest from other NFL organizations. The 39-year-old has spent the past four years leading Notre Dame, taking the Irish to the national championship game last season,” Dianna Russini wrote. “Last December, he agreed to a lucrative contract extension through 2030. And though he has never coached in the NFL, his leadership, people skills and ability to thrive in one of the most high-profile jobs in the country are what’s drawing the interest of general managers and owners.”

Freeman led Notre Dame to a 10-2 season in college football this year. While the Fighting Irish didn't make the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame won 10 in a row to close out the season. The Fighting Irish decided not to play in a bowl game, after the CFP snub.

New York fired previous head coach Brian Daboll this season after another rough start. The Giants are just 2-11 on the campaign.

Giants are looking at several head coaching candidates

Article Continues Below

New York is considering several other names in the coaching search.

“I’m told the names on it include Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak,” Russini added in her report.

It isn't clear how much interest Freeman has in moving to the NFL ranks. Freeman is a defensive-minded coach, who spent time as an assistant at Notre Dame and other colleges before leading the Fighting Irish. Freeman got the job after Brian Kelly decided to bolt out of South Bend to coach at LSU.

The Giants present a challenge to whomever becomes the next head coach. New York has mostly struggled as a franchise following the departure of former head coach Tom Coughlin. The franchise does have a young quarterback of the future in rookie Jaxson Dart.

The Giants next play the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.