Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is staying busy. After acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, the team is finalizing a trade that would bring Arizona Coyotes D-man Troy Stecher to Alberta, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
A seventh-round pick will go with Stecher to Edmonton, while the Coyotes will receive a fourth-round selection, per Friedman.
A BC native, Stecher signed a one-year pact with the Coyotes in July of 2023; he's chipped in five points in 47 games for the Yotes in 2023-24.
Now, he'll go from a bottom-feeder to a true Stanley Cup contender in 2024.
