The Anaheim Ducks have thrown their hat into the NHL Trade Deadline ring. Veteran forward Adam Henrique has heard his name in the rumor mill for a while. Now, he has clarity on his situation. The 34-year-old forward has been traded from the Ducks to the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the March 8th deadline, via Elliotte Friedman.
Henrique provided veteran leadership to a young Ducks team. However, he is a free agent at the end of the season. As he approaches the end of his career, the 34-year-old is looking to win now. This trade to the Oilers should give him quite the shot at a long playoff run.
Henrique is not a superstar player. That said, he brings value as a capable secondary scorer. In fact, he has scored 40 or more points in four of his last six seasons, including 2023-24. He is also on pace for back-to-back 20+ goal seasons.
Adam Henrique hoping for elusive Stanley Cup with Oilers
Adam Henrique has been around for a while. He played his first career NHL game in the 2010-11 season. His first full season came the year after, where he scored 16 goals and 51 points. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he scored five goals and 13 points in 24 games. His New Jersey Devils made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Los Angeles Kings.
After that, the veteran center went a few years without playoff hockey. His next shot at a Stanley Cup came in 2017-18 with the Ducks. However, he played just four games as Anaheim was swept in the first round by the San Jose Sharks. To this date, those four games are the last playoff games Henrique has skated in.
Henrique is far from a superstar, but he has had an incredible career. The 34-year-old has over 250 goals and over 500 points in nearly 900 career games. The Oilers are getting a valuable player who provides a major boost to their Stanley Cup hopes. Let's see how the veteran forward fits in with the Oilers.