Will the Seattle Kraken re-sign or trade veteran forward Jordan Eberle? It's a question that looks like it will come down to the wire ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline.
Although the Kraken are trying to re-sign the forward to an extension, it's possible that he will get dealt. And the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be one of the frontrunners, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.
“Oilers are one of the teams keeping an eye on [Seattle] Kraken and Jordan Eberle situation. Seattle and Eberle are working on an extension, but it sounds like term is the hang-up. If Seattle doesn't have Eberle signed, he will be moved prior to Friday's deadline.”
Eberle had a phenomenal season with the Kraken in 2022-23, scoring 20 goals and 63 points in 82 regular-season games. Seattle came within three wins of their first Western Conference Final in just their second season of existence, and Eberle was a key part of that.
And the 33-year-old has been solid again this year, with another 37 points in 58 games for a Kraken team doesn't occupy a playoff spot, but is hoping to rectify that down the stretch.
Kraken hanging around, but surging as of late
As of Thursday, the Kraken are 28-23-11, and six points out of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference. But they've won seven of their last 10 to return to contention, and Philipp Grubauer has provided excellent goaltending recently.
There's hope in Seattle that this club can continue the hot stretch and sneak into a crowded playoff picture, and that will certainly be more attainable if Jordan Eberle remains on roster after the deadline. That's even more important after Alex Wennberg was shipped to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
Oilers GM Ken Holland and his front office continue to stay busy, acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and clearly trying to accomplish a bit more before the deadline.
“They're both flying in [Wednesday],” Holland said of his two new additions. “They'll both be at practice tomorrow morning and I'll talk to Kris [Knoblauch] here tonight, but I'm looking forward to seeing what he's thinking for line combinations.”
Without a doubt, Eberle would be another nice addition to a very deep Edmonton team. It'll be interesting to see if the Kraken can get him locked up, or if he'll be traded again — whether to Alberta or elsewhere.