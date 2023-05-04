Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Oklahoma State women’s basketball program landed former Georgetown guard Kennedy Fauntleroy from the transfer portal, the team announced in a Thursday release.

“We are thrilled to add Kennedy to our Cowgirl family,” Cowgirl head coach Jacie Hoyt said, via OKState.com. “Last year she proved to be one of the best point guards in the country as a freshman and we can’t wait to help her prove herself again.

“A scoring point guard is a coveted position for us and the style we play and Kennedy is all that and more.”

A former 4-star recruit out of Upper Marlboro, Md., Kennedy Fauntleroy was unanimously named the Big East Freshman of the Year after finishing the 2022-23 season with averages of 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 30 games played and 29 starts. She took second place in scoring on the team’s roster behind junior guard Kelsey Ransom, who ended the year with an average of 12.6 points per game on a 36.8% shooting percentage.

The 5-foot-7-inch guard scored a season-high 28 points in a 74-52 win over the Xavier Musketeers in December, hitting 11 of her 15 shot attempts and four of her six tries from the 3-point line.

“Kennedy (Fauntleroy) was amazing tonight and she was also efficient, going 11-of-15 from the field,” then-Georgetown head coach James Howard said, via GUHoyas.com. “Before the game, I had told the media she had been on a big stage before and she had faced (Xavier’s) Fernanda Ovalle in the national championship game in high school so I think she carried that with her today coming out with some vengeance.”

Oklahoma State went 21-12 overall and 10-8 against conference opponents during their 2022-23 campaign, taking wins over Texas Tech and Iowa State before advancing to the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship and the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Senior guard Naomie Alnatas led the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game.