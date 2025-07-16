The New York Yankees may not have had a player take the crown at this year’s Home Run Derby, but superstar Aaron Judge still managed to make headlines with his praise for a rising star. During Tuesday night’s media availability ahead of the All-Star Game, the New York slugger gave an unfiltered and respectful take on Cal Raleigh’s breakout performance, showing love to the Mariners catcher after a record-setting Derby run.

In the latest highlight of the MLB All-Star Week, Raleigh smashed 54 total home runs at Truist Park Monday night to win the 2025 Home Run Derby, becoming the first catcher ever to take the title and only the second Mariner to do so, joining the iconic Ken Griffey Jr. Judge, a former Derby champ himself, didn’t participate this year but made his admiration clear when speaking with reporters, as noted by MLB’s Daniel Kramer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He's managing two swings being a switch-hitter. He's managing a pitching staff — one of the best … in the AL — to do all that and continue to go out there and post every day, put up the numbers, hit the homers, it's fun to watch.”

Judge’s comments carried more than just sportsmanship. With Raleigh leading the league with 38 home runs at the break—the most by any player at that point since Barry Bonds in 2001—and managing a solid Mariners pitching staff, the Yankees captain acknowledged the rare workload that comes with being a switch-hitting catcher and handling the demands behind the dish every day. His praise adds serious weight to the Seattle slugger's growing MVP buzz—and it’s coming from someone who knows a thing or two about home run races.

While the Yankees are looking to regain momentum in the AL East standings, Judge’s ability to shift the spotlight speaks volumes. His leadership, both on and off the field, reflects a mature, team-first mentality that resonates with fans. Despite sitting at 34 home runs himself, second in the league behind the Mariners catcher, Judge made it clear that the moment belonged to his All-Star counterpart.

The Derby win was a defining moment for Raleigh, whose “Big Dumper” nickname and hard-nosed style have made him a fan favorite in Seattle. But this moment also showed mutual respect between two power hitters from opposite coasts—one an established icon, the other a breakout MVP candidate.

As All-Star festivities continue, moments like these remind us what makes MLB All-Star Week special—uniting elite talent, mutual respect and the blend of baseball’s past, present and future with the Yankees always in the spotlight.