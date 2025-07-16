Julio Urias has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since 2023. The former Los Angeles Dodgers starter was a key piece of the team that won a World Series under Dave Roberts in 2020. Urias was suspended for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy. Now that his sentence is over, his agent, Scot Boras, hinted at a return.

Urias struggled in 2024, but is just two seasons removed from one of his best seasons as a pro. At 28 years old, the starter still has a big chunk of his career ahead of him. While there are some teams that will be concerned about the hit their reputation could take if they sign him, Boras is not concerned. He told Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Shaiken that the pitcher is ready.

“(Urias) still has every intention to continue his career,” Boras said. “He’s getting in shape. Obviously, he’ll have options that are open to him.”

While it is unlikely that Roberts and the Dodgers will want Urias back, there are plenty of teams that could try to add him. Starting pitching is at a premium in this year's MLB trade market. Because of that, bidding wars could break out around the league. Theoretically, Urias presents teams with a cheap, risky option for the remainder of the season.

When he is at his best, Urias was a borderline All-Star. Despite Boras' declaration, there are questions about whether or not he is MLB-ready. However, there are teams that could be desperate enough to take a chance on him, even if it is only for a few months.

Los Angeles has all the pitching it needs to contend, robbing Urias of his most likely landing spot. While Roberts might not be leaning towards bringing him back, other managers will kick the tires. However, a player coming back from suspension causes concern for the team they join. Boras and Urias hope that one team can look past it and give him a chance.