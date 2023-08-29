Adam Wainwright finally pitched well enough to pick up his 199th career victory. The St. Louis Cardinals' offense didn't show up. Despite giving up just one run in six innings, Adam Wainwright was credited with a loss in the Cardinals' 4-1 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Padres Monday night.

Padres starter Blake Snell shut out the Cardinals over seven innings, allowing just two hits. Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, but it wasn't enough for St. Louis.

Wainwright held off the Padres as long as he could, allowing a run in his final inning of work. The Cardinals' lineup was missing a couple of starters with Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar on the IL. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol believes it made the game more challenging for St. Louis.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“We’re missing Donovan and Nootbaar for a lot of reasons,” Marmol said before the game via The Athletic. “From a strategy standpoint and how the opposition can use their bullpen against us, it makes a big difference, because the guys that are coming off the bench to take at-bats are (now) in the lineup, and you don’t have the mix.

“You can sit there and say we still have Goldschmidt and Arenado, how can you not hit? There’s more than an offense or a good lineup than having your two boppers in there. It’s what’s around them, getting guys on base, fatigue, the opposition. There’s a lot more that goes into it.”

Wainright has been stuck on 198 wins for 10 straight starts. Monday's loss against the Padres marked the first time during that span that Wainwright pitched at least six innings and allowed fewer than three runs.