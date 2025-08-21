The Chicago Bulls will honor Derrick Rose in a way that cements his place among franchise legends. Chicago announced plans to retire Rose's No. 1 jersey during the 2025-26 season, with the ceremony set for Jan. 24, 2026, when the Bulls host the Boston Celtics at the United Center.

January 24, 2026 🌹 Join us for Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Night when we officially add No. 1 to the United Center rafters. pic.twitter.com/WvuNMEwWkn — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 21, 2025

Rose, a Chicago native and the youngest MVP in league history, becomes the fifth Bulls player to receive the honor. He will join Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen in the rafters. The NBA also retired Bill Russell’s No. 6 leaguewide in 2022.

Drafted first overall in 2008, Rose quickly became the face of the franchise. He earned Rookie of the Year honors and then lifted Chicago into contention with his electrifying play. By his third season, Rose captured the 2011 MVP award, guiding the Bulls to the league’s best record and sparking hopes of a return to championship glory.

Derrick Rose had a snake-bitten legacy with the Bulls

Injuries altered the trajectory of his career, including a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2012-13 season. Still, Rose left behind a legacy defined by grit, unforgettable moments, and a connection with his city that never faded. He averaged 19.7 points and 6.2 assists across 406 regular-season games for the Bulls, while elevating his production in the playoffs with 23.7 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said Rose represents more than just his accolades. “Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball,” Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Retiring a jersey recognizes a player’s impact beyond on-court achievements. His connection with Chicago was undeniable when he was here, and it has only grown stronger over time.”

Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf echoed those sentiments, praising Rose’s humility and perseverance. “His accomplishments on and off the court are what made him truly special,” Reinsdorf said. “It will be an emotional moment to see Derrick watch his jersey go up into the rafters, surrounded by family, friends, and fans who mean so much to him.”

For Chicago, the night will not only celebrate Rose’s career but also honor the bond between the city and one of its most beloved athletes.