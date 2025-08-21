As the saga continues between Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones over contract dispute, there's still hope both sides can reach a deal before the start of the 2025 NFL season. Although head coach Brian Schottenheimer is confident Parsons will return soon, NFL analysts believe both sides reaching a deal will take longer than some people think.

However, is this situation personal for Parsons? It feels personal for Jones, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini pointed out, per Scoop City.

“From what I can gather, this is like very business to him. Like, I'm not sensing, like I'm sure he's frustrated. He wants to play, but he's aware that this is just business,” Russini said. “This isn't personal. That this is just something that he's got to do in order to get paid what he's worth. A deal that I think everyone in football thought would be easy. I thought this was the layup.”

In the end, it all comes down to what the Cowboys owner wants to do.

“It’s going to be on Jerry if he wants to do the deal. To pick up the phone and say let’s put that to rest, let’s put that to bed. Let’s renegotiate. But I don’t know if that is going to happen,” Russini added. “I feel like in the past or in other deals, I always had a belief that Jerry would just put aside the ego and open up the wallet and get the player that he needs on the field. This is going to be a lot of backtracking by him. I don’t know if he’s going to be willing to do that.”

Brian Schottenheimer on Micah Parsons' Cowboys Week 1 return

While head coach Brian Schottenheimer is hopeful Micah Parsons will be in a Cowboys uniform for Week 1 of the regular season, NFL analysts and former player Louis Riddick blasted owner Jerry Jones over Parsons saga. Still, Schottenheimer remains positive that things will work out before the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys head coach didn't hesitate in his response about Parsons' future, per NFL insider Todd Archer.

“I feel good that Micah will be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schottenheimer said.

However, responding to the way this situation has played out between Parsons and Jones, Riddick blasted the team owner, per ESPN's First Take.

“They're making their own situations here, and we're just talking about them,” Riddick said on First Take. They're so unique, so dysfunctional.”

The Cowboys will face the Eagles in Week 1 on September 4.