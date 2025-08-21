The Cincinnati Reds recently placed catcher Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day injured list due to a left thumb fracture, the team announced.

“The #Reds today selected the contract of C Will Banfield from Triple-A Louisville and placed on the 10-day injured list, retro to 8/17, C Tyler Stephenson (left thumb fracture),” the Reds wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Losing Stephenson to the IL is far from ideal at any point in the season. With the Reds currently trying to make a postseason push, however, losing the catcher right now is especially difficult. The Reds will try to overcome injury concerns as they hope to clinch a National League Wild Card spot.

Cincinnati is in third place in the National League Central division, trailing the first place Milwaukee Brewers by 12.5 games. In other words, the Reds probably won't win the division. However, they are only one game back of an NL Wild Card position as of this story's writing. The New York Mets currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

Cincinnati will try to advance in the standings despite Stephenson's injury.

Stephenson, a 29-year-old catcher, is hitting .226/.313/.393 across 72 games. He has also hit nine home runs and 15 doubles to go along with a .705 OPS. Although his numbers don't jump off the page, he offers enough value from an offensive standpoint as a catcher. Additionally, he is a reliable veteran who knows how to handle a pitching rotation.

There is still plenty of baseball left to be played in the 2025 season. The Reds will have an opportunity to make a serious postseason push despite the obstacles they are dealing with.

Cincinnati's next series will be played from Friday-Sunday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. The Reds will then head to Los Angeles for a three-game series from Monday-Wednesday before returning home.