The Washington Commanders are still stuck in a contract dispute with Terry McLaurin. The veteran receiver is seeking a big-money extension before the regular season. One NFL insider shared what could be viewed as a positive update about the negotiations.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that there are positive signs about Terry McLaurin's contract talks with the Commanders.

“This one continues to be the one we see moving in a really good direction,” Russini said on Thursday via Scoop City. “For example, the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings are all in the market for wide receivers right now. Terry McLaurin would be quite the little pickup. There would be a lot to work out there, but I do think teams would be interested outside of the ones I just named. And when you have conversations around the league about availability, Terry's not one of those. Like, teams are continuing to get the same answer from Washington, which is we're trying to work a deal out here.”

The Jets, 49ers, and Vikings are all currently shopping for wide receivers ahead of the regular season.

If the Commanders were serious about trading McLaurin, it stands to reason that they would jump on the opportunity.

Russini argued that this is a good sign for McLaurin's contract negotiations with the Commanders.

There are several big contract disputes in the NFL right now. It is good to see that one appears to be headed in the right direction.

Terry McLaurin rumored to be demanding more than DK Metcalf

But how much will McLaurin end up costing the Commanders?

One recent rumor suggests that McLaurin could be demanding more than DK Metcalf got from the Steelers this offseason.

“If McLaurin is seeking more than Metcalf’s $33 million a year in average annual value, that would put him in the top four among receivers,” The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala wrote on Wednesday. “If he seeks more than the $60 million Metcalf is guaranteed, that would land him in the top 10 receivers among guaranteed money.”

Jhabvala also suggested McLaurin may be interested in a deal based on a percentage of the team's salary cap.

“If McLaurin is using Metcalf’s deal as a benchmark based on percentage of the team’s cap, the Commanders’ wideout would be asking for more than 11.8 percent of Washington’s cap in average annual value,” Jhabvala concluded. “Which would be at least the fifth-highest percentage among receivers, according to Spotrac.”

Either way, the Commanders need to get a deal done with McLaurin ASAP.