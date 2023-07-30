When it comes to popularity in women's sports, no other stars beat LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Dunne and Clark are actually the most searched under-25 female athletes in the US as women's sports continues to grow in popularity in the nation, per Sportsbook Review.

Of course Dunne tops the list, thanks in large part to her massive social media following and work as an influencer. While a huge chunk of her followers may not be familiar with her sport, her presence has actually helped bring a ton of attention to gymnastics.

Dunne has generated about 550,000 searches in the United States over the past year.

As for Clarke, she has certainly cemented herself as one of the best female college athletes in the US, so it's not a surprise that the interest in her is also increasing. She's only behind Dunne with 368,000 searches across the United States, tied with tennis sensation Coco Gauff.

Clarke catapulted herself to superstar status early in 2023 after she propelled the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament Finals. While they lost to LSU in the finale, there's no denying that she was the star of the competition from start to finish. She lived up to expectations as well, setting records here and there as she turned heads with her incredible shooting.

Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't help but say Clark is so “cold” after a fan noted how she put Iowa and Iowa basketball on the public's general consciousness.

True enough, Olivia Dunne and Caitlin Clark deserve all the praise and attention they are getting.