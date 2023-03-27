Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in awe of what Caitlin Clark is doing with Iowa Basketball this March Madness.

Clark exploded big time on Sunday to propel Iowa to the Final Four over Louisville. She registered a monstrous 41-point triple-double(10 rebounds and 12 assists) to dominate the Cardinals and help the Hawkeyes win 97-83.

The 21-year-old made plenty of history in the process, including becoming the first player ever–man or woman–to have a 30-point triple-double in the NCAA Tournament. She’s also the first player in Division 1 history to have 900 points and 300 assists in a single season.

Hours after witnessing the sensational performance from Clark, James couldn’t help but heap praise on the Iowa basketball star. Replying to his friend Cuffs The Legend who said that he now thinks of Clark instead of corn whenever he hears Iowa, the Lakers forward laughed and admitted that the sharpshooter is “so COLD.”

Haha! But FR She's so COLD!!!!!!! SHEESH — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2023

No one will argue with LeBron James’ comment here, especially after that epic showing that Caitlin Clark had on Sunday. It was a performance for the ages, to say the least, and it definitely cemented her status as one of the best players in college basketball history.

A lot of people are now saying that Clark is the most fun player to watch in the NCAA Tournament, and who could blame them? Clark made it look so easy, so much so that many even called her a basketball savant and maniac.