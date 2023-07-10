Olivia Dunne might have had a fun summer thus far, but she's ready to get “back to work” at the gym, according to her recent TikTok post.

Dunne took to social media to post videos of herself performing flawless backflips on the beam and expertly twirling in the air off of the bar, set to the viral song Makeba by French singer-songwriter Jain.

LSU and Olivia Dunne specifically, have been two of the hottest tickets in college sports recently. It's been a busy summer thus far for the 20-year-old superstar LSU gymnast. Dunne was featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition alongside fellow LSU superstar athlete, Angel “Give Me A Ring” Reese from the first-time NCAA champion women's Tigers basketball team.

Dunne and Reese celebrated the premiere of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in New York together. Dunne then spent time in Italy, before coming back to the states to cheer on the LSU men's baseball team in the College World Series in Omaha.

When they won the championship, Dunne again took to TikTok and declared it “a great day to be a tiger!” with a video of her in the stands high-fiving fellow LSU fans. One commenter posted the response, “Now it's time for you to win the Ship Livvy,” to which Dunne replied “Agreed.”

Seems like she's putting her money where her mouth is, with her gymnastics moves looking top notch right now. With 7.6 million followers watching her every social media move, the post was a good sign that Olivia Dunne is laser-focused heading into a new season.