Simone Biles led Team USA to gold on Tuesday, an Olympics accomplishment that is being widely celebrated among sports fans and athletes of all backgrounds.

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee are now on their way to becoming household names as word spreads of the USA team's unbelievable accomplishment.

Recently, Biles had a hilarious and not-safe-for-work reaction to gymnastics legend Aly Raisman when asked about her historically great team's nickname.

Biles was asked to abbreviate the team's nickname as tensions rose in the room. She received instructions from her teammates on how to reveal the NSFW nickname to the gathered assembly of media members and did her best to say it in the way she felt comfortable.

She smiled and laughed along with media and her teammates as she stated the nickname, lightening the mood in the room while simultaneously sending a warning to her 2024 Paris Olympics opponents.

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and the rest of Team USA showed they are not to be trifled with, cementing their status as the baddest group of gymnasts in Paris both on and off the balance beams and gym mats.

“That's crazy…They found out tho,” one fan wrote on X. “She got that gold.”

“Simone's gold medal is pure magic,” another fan wrote. She came back stronger after Tokyo,” they added with an Eiffel Tower emoji, shooting star emoji and a goat emoji.

Simone Biles captured her 15th career gold medal, 12 more than Aly Raisman and enough to cement her legacy as an all-time GOAT of the sport in anyone's eyes, not just a handful of fans' eyes on X.