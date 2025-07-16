Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has never been shy about dreaming big. Now, with the NFL greenlighting player participation In flag football for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, Jefferson is daring to dream even bigger, winning a gold medal for Team USA.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Jefferson opened up about his offseason focus, developing chemistry with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and how head coach Kevin O’Connell continues to fuel Minnesota’s offensive firepower. But his Olympic aspirations stole the spotlight.

“That's always been a dream and something that I always wanted to accomplish,” Jefferson shared. “Standing on that stage and getting that gold medal, and just to be an Olympian.”

Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson and the NFL could dominate the 2028 Olympics

The NFL’s 32 team owners recently voted unanimously to allow active players to compete in Olympic flag football, marking a significant shift in the sport’s global expansion. Jefferson, serving as a global flag ambassador, was instrumental in advocating for the measure. After the vote passed, he capped off his excitement with an “Olympic Griddy” dance.

“Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal,” Jefferson said to ESPN. “That's something that, as a kid, I always wanted to be a part of, but football wasn't global. So now that we're expanding the game and we're going more global, it's pretty cool.”

Still, Jefferson acknowledged the uncertainties. With three full NFL seasons ahead, the physical toll could affect his availability.

“Of course, getting older, the body is going to be different, but that's definitely always been a dream,” Jefferson said. “It's always been something I've always wanted to do, compete for your country versus all of the other countries in the rest of the world.”

Logistical hurdles remain, including aligning the Olympic calendar with NFL training camps and negotiating participation terms with the NFLPA and international bodies. But Jefferson’s enthusiasm highlights the broader excitement sweeping the league.

For Vikings fans, Jefferson’s Olympic ambition isn’t just about medals. It’s about showcasing one of the NFL’s brightest stars on the world’s biggest stage. And if he does make it to L.A. in 2028, don’t be surprised if Jefferson's Griddy becomes a global celebration.