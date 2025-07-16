While Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid faced an ultimatum to play for France, USA Basketball's managing director, Grant Hill, played a key role in convincing the veteran to join Team USA. After coming off knee surgery, Embiid opened up about playing in the Olympics and the narrative that followed amid an injury-plagued 2024-25 regular season.

For Hill, who helped recruit the 2023 MVP with a visit to his house in the fall of 2022, after Embiid became a dual citizen of France and the United States, Joel was Team USA's missing piece, per ESPN's Dotun Akintoye.

“He brought a dimension to our team that we hadn't had in really quite some time,” Hill said. “In previous Olympics, you know, we had bigs that were very mobile, bigs that could get out and switch, but weren't necessarily a post presence, with all due respect.”

Embiid's rim protection undoubtedly elevated Team USA's defensive identity. Hill thought back to the Hall of Fame centers who represented the U.S. before Embiid, such as Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson. They were Hill's teammates in the 1996 Olympics. In a meeting that Hill thought would be 15 minutes, it lasted over two hours, which left a lasting impression on the 76ers' All-Star center.

“He just came to get to know me,” Embiid says. “I appreciated that.”

Hill walked away feeling he had planted a seed in Embiid, one that would help tip the scale as Embiid would eventually join Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

“He was very thoughtful, very smart, very engaging,” Hill said. “There was just a lot of depth. … I don't know if he's accurately or adequately portrayed.”

Joel Embiid shoots down Olympic injury narrative

Team USA center Joel Embiid had time to shoot down narratives he deemed as false ahead of his 2025-26 campaign with the 76ers. While USA Basketball director Grant Hill revealed the All-Star center was far from 100 percent when he arrived at training camp, Embiid doesn't think his play in the 2024 Olympics had an impact on his setbacks with the 76ers.

When Embiid reported to camp for Team USA in early July, he was “not at his best,” Hill said. “But we were patient … we knew we needed him.”

Embiid worked diligently to prepare his body for Team USA's first group stage match against Serbia. Hill says Embiid “was the best player on the court.”

“We don't beat Serbia without him,” Hill said. “Us being patient with him had paid off.”

Embiid will look to bounce back from his knee surgery next season with the 76ers.