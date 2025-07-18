Before Livvy Dunne became a household name in collegiate sports and social media, she was a young gymnast with her sights locked on the Olympics. But everything changed when a brutal ankle injury shifted the course of her future, per USAToday. At just 16, Dunne suffered from osteochondritis dissecans, a rare condition that cuts off blood supply to the bone underneath the cartilage. The diagnosis devastated her dreams of representing Team USA on the sport’s biggest stage.

“I was actually competing on a hurt ankle at the 2018 USA Championships, and yeah, part of my ankle bone died,” she shared on What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon. “So my Olympic dreams died with it.” The pain eventually eased, but the path forward had already veered in a new direction. She chose to forgo surgery, a decision she now sees as a badge of honor. “I’ve actually never gotten any surgery, which is kind of crazy for a gymnast,” she added.

While her Olympic goals may have ended, Dunne’s story was only beginning. After joining LSU and becoming a standout on the gymnastics team, she flipped the script on what it meant to be a student-athlete in the NIL era.

Setting the bar in the NIL era

Dunne didn't just adapt to the NIL wave, she helped define it. In the years following the 2021 Supreme Court ruling that allowed NCAA athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness, she emerged as one of the biggest success stories in college athletics. With over 13 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, Dunne’s brand took off.

She inked endorsement deals with American Eagle, Vuori, and L’Oréal, among others. By the end of her college career, her endorsement earnings had surpassed $4.1 million, making her the highest-paid female college athlete and placing her in the top five overall. Her approach broke the mold and opened doors for athletes across all sports.

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” Dunne said. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun.”

Now 22, Dunne is focused on what comes next. After graduating from LSU in December, she's exploring modeling, acting, and long-form YouTube content. She’s also in the spotlight for her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Whether it's runway lights, camera flashes, or stadium scoreboards, Dunne is no stranger to staying in the public eye.

But she’s clear-eyed about the transition. “Gymnastics consumed so much of my childhood,” she said. “So to no longer do it anymore is crazy.”

The ankle injury might have ended one dream, but Livvy Dunne turned it into fuel for a legacy that’s still unfolding.