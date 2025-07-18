Jordan Chiles is undecided about her Olympic future in 2028 in Los Angeles following a high-profile scoring controversy that led to her being stripped of a bronze medal from the Paris 2024 Games.

Speaking at the 2025 ESPY Awards, Chiles said she’s still processing the events of Paris and focusing on finishing her senior year at UCLA.

“I’m still embracing Paris,” Chiles told E! News on July 16, as reported by Olivia Evans. “I have one more year of college and then we’ll just go from there.”

Chiles initially won bronze in Paris in the women’s floor exercise final after a successful scoring inquiry raised her score to 13.766. However, Romania’s Ana Barbosu was later reinstated to the podium after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the inquiry was filed four seconds past the one-minute deadline. Chiles’ original score of 13.666 was restored.

Chiles then appealed the decision to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland.

“This appeal is about much more than the bronze medal,” her attorneys at Gibson Dunn said in a statement at the time she filed the appeal in September 2024. “Chiles is pursuing her case to encourage the entire Olympic community to take steps to ensure that future Olympians do not face a similar ordeal.”

The International Olympic Committee requested Chiles return the medal and held a reallocation ceremony for Barbosu in Romania. USA Gymnastics continues to support Chiles and insists the inquiry was filed within the allowed time, citing new time-stamped video evidence.

Despite the setback, Chiles remains publicly positive.

“I’m always going to fight and be my best self because that’s just who I am,” she told E! earlier this year, per Brahmjot Kaur.

Fellow gymnasts Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey voiced their support. Lee, also unsure about 2028, said, “I haven’t done any gymnastics since the Olympics.”

As of now, Chiles’ participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains uncertain, with her focus on college life and the drama over her Paris medal.

