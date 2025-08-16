The NBA is more global than ever today. As a result, the number of international players has grown by leaps and bounds. With several talent from around the world, it's only natural that plenty of international players also represent their countries in the international basketball scene.

However, a handful of them have rejected the call of national team duty. Here is a look at five NBA players who controversially denied playing for a national team.

Steven Adams – New Zealand

Steven Adams is beloved by NBA fans for his sportsmanship. Furthermore, he's also a starting-caliber center who can anchor his team defensively. As a result, it isn't surprising that the New Zealand Tall Blacks actually wanted to have the former All-Rookie Second Team player aboard.

With Adams as the lone New Zealand player in the NBA, his presence would've been a shot in the arm in propelling the Tall Blacks back to their glory days. Unfortunately, there's apparently too much bad blood between the parties.

Adams has reportedly opted not to wear the Tall Blacks uniform, due to the national team program's decision not to provide the financial assistance his family needed.

After moving to the United States, the Houston Rockets center has never looked back. On the bright side, there was a glimmer of hope in the reconciliation between the two parties when Adams left the door open for a future stint with the New Zealand national team.

Ben Simmons – Australia

Before his NBA decline, Ben Simmons was hyped to be the next big thing. After a solid showing with LSU, it looked like a sign of things to come for the 6-foot-11 guard, who was versatile on both ends of the floor.

In fact, even Australian basketball fans anticipated that Simmons would also be the future cornerstone for the Australia Boomers. However, fast-forward to today, he has been disappointing at best not only in the NBA but also in the FIBA scene.

Apart from a dwindling NBA career, Simmons has also controversially refused to play for the Boomers for a total of five times. To the ire of Boomers fans, anyone can argue that the three-time NBA All-Star was fit enough to play. But instead, Simmons often cited “individual development” to withdraw from national team duties.

Although the Boomers have managed to reach historic heights even without Simmons, fans continue to argue that his presence could've allowed the team to accomplish more, leading to more anguish.

Paolo Banchero – Italy

Italy has always been a dark horse in the international basketball scene. And with Paolo Banchero's Italian roots, a rising superstar like him would've been a huge shot in the arm.

Initially, it looked like the dream of having Banchero in an Italy jersey would come true. In fact, the feelings were quite mutual, especially with the hype surrounding the Orlando Magic star's willingness to play for the Azzurris. Unfortunately, things eventually fell through just before the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

After being crowned the NBA Rookie of the Year, Banchero announced that he would play at the FIBA World Cup, but for Team USA. Naturally, the Italian Basketball Federation had a negative reaction, going as far as branding Banchero's decision as “betrayal.”

At the end of the day, the Magic star only wanted to follow the footsteps of his mother, Rhonda Smith-Banchero, a WNBA player who also represented USA internationally.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Nigeria

Growing up in Greece with Nigerian roots, Giannis Antetokounmpo had the privilege of choosing which country to play for. It's only natural that two international powerhouses wanted the services of the two-time NBA MVP.

In fact, the Greek Freak even showed interest in representing Nigeria internationally, a move that would've kept Nigeria as an African powerhouse for the years to come. However, Giannis ended up choosing Greece, the very country that actually helped him with his papers.

Since then, Giannis has represented Greece in several international tourneys. Of course, his decision didn't exactly please the Nigeria D' Tigers. In fact, the federation even took it to social media to poke fun at the 2021 Finals MVP. But while Giannis will be a Greek player for life, he has consistently acknowledged his Nigerian roots.

Joel Embiid – France

Hailing from Cameroon, Joel Embiid was a coveted big man in the international basketball scene. Besides, Embiid was the 2023 NBA MVP after all. But in the end, his final decision came down to either France or USA.

In fact, France courted Embiid for years, even convincing him to be a naturalized French citizen. But in the same year, the Philadelphia 76ers star obtained U.S. citizenship, further complicating the matters at hand.

Embiid would've been a vital piece for France's gold-medal hopes in their home turf at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But instead, the NBA MVP joined Team USA, triggering the ire of the French Basketball Federation and its fans.

However, the Sixers superstar later on confessed that his decision stemmed from political concerns between France and Cameroon. Embiid was showered with boos from French basketball fans at the Olympics but ended up winning the gold medal with Team USA.