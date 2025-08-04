NHL players are coming back to the Olympics for the 2026 Games in Milano Cortina, Italy. They have not played since the Sochi Games in 2014, but a recent return of International best-on-best has one team seeking revenge. Team USA forced overtime in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but could not beat the Canadians. Team USA GM Bill Guerin used that loss to make a sweeping declaration about the Olympics.

“We have to win,” Guerin said, per NHL.com's Aaron Vickers. “We have to win another one of these. It's been since 1996. We just have to find a way.” Guerin is referencing the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, which the Americans won. Since then, they have not won Gold in a best-on-best tournament.

“I think we're very happy with the way the guys performed at the 4 Nations,” the Team USA GM said. “The buy-in was incredible. We can start there, but we have to account for injuries and things like that. Everybody might not be available. We don't know. So we have to go through the whole thing again, knowing that we have a good foundation.”

Team USA lost Charlie McAvoy mid-tournament, did not get a single minute from Quinn Hughes, and Matthew Tkachuk was out for the championship game. Injuries crushed their chances, and they are looking for revenge. The Americans have not won an Olympic Gold medal since 1980, when they miraculously beat the Russians.

Guerin should not blame the 4 Nations Face-Off loss on just injuries. His bottom-six picks of Brock Nelson and Chris Kreider did not work out as he planned. But taking Jake Sanderson paid off in spades. There was good and bad to take away from the heartbreaking loss that should pay off in Italy.

If both Tkachuk brothers are healthy and Connor Hellebuyck is still the best goalie in the world, they will have a shot.