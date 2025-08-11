On the first anniversary of Team USA’s thrilling Olympic triumph, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took to Instagram with a heartfelt post celebrating their historic run in Paris, and giving fans a nostalgic reminder of one of the most dominant squads in basketball history.

“A year ago, today. We did that! Loved hooping with my guys, representing our country, and bringing home the 🥇. Memories for a lifetime. Avengers forever. #nuitnuit,” Curry wrote, pairing his message with a carousel of images that perfectly captured the magic of that summer. From in-game action shots to candid behind-the-scenes moments, the post transported fans straight back into the heart of Team USA’s gold medal campaign.

The 2024 Paris Olympics was Curry’s first Olympic appearance, and he made it count. Team USA’s journey was far from a straightforward sweep — they faced strong challenges in the group stage, moments of doubt, and high-pressure elimination games. But when the stakes were highest, Curry delivered performances that etched his name into Olympic lore.

In the semifinal against Serbia, the Warriors star unleashed a scoring masterclass, dropping 36 points and sinking nine three-pointers to lead a stunning comeback. In the gold medal game against host nation France, he struck again, this time with 24 points, all from deep, including four triples in the closing minutes that silenced a roaring Paris crowd and sealed Team USA’s victory. It was the perfect exclamation point on a campaign built on resilience, chemistry, and pure basketball brilliance.

The roster earned the “Avengers” moniker thanks to its superstar-studded lineup: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Curry himself, alongside an elite supporting cast. Each brought a unique skill set, but it was their shared commitment to the mission, and to one another, that made the team special. Curry’s Instagram tribute reminded fans not just of the games, but of the brotherhood forged in those weeks.

His post showcased moments beyond the scoreboard. Laughing in the locker room with teammates, celebrating buzzer-beaters, and embracing after hard-fought wins. The images reflected a team that wasn’t just assembled to win, but one that genuinely enjoyed the journey together. Fans flooded the comments with admiration, calling Curry “Captain America” and thanking him for the gold medal memories.

While the post was filled with nostalgia, it also carried a hint of forward-looking energy. With Los Angeles preparing for the 2028 Olympics, the question of whether this “Avengers” squad, or something close to it, will reunite lingers in the minds of basketball fans. Curry himself has acknowledged that such a perfect alignment of talent might never happen again, but his passion for representing the country remains undeniable.

Back in the NBA, Curry returned from his Olympic high to continue leading the Warriors, averaging 24.5 points, 6 assists, and shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc over 70 games. Even though Golden State’s 2025 playoff run ended earlier than hoped, his commitment to excellence on and off the court never wavered.

For Curry, the Instagram post was more than a stroll down memory lane, it was a celebration of legacy. The 2024 gold medal was Team USA’s fifth consecutive in men’s basketball, a testament to the program’s sustained dominance. But for those who lived it, including Curry, the real victory was in the shared experience, the grind of practice, the thrill of competition, and the unity of wearing USA across their chests.

As fans look ahead, Curry’s words serve as both a reminder and a rallying cry. The “Avengers” may not assemble in exactly the same way again, but the standard they set will inspire future squads. And whether in Paris, Los Angeles, or beyond, Stephen Curry has made it clear — representing his country is one of the greatest honors of his career.