The Open Championship is at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this week, ending the major championship season. Xander Schauffele is defending his Open Championship title from Royal Troon amid an injury-filled season. His stellar golf career finally added two majors last year, the PGA Championship and the Open. But Schauffele does not know where his Claret Jug or Olympic Gold Medal is, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.

“Where to keep it all? ” Ferguson asked about Schauffele's trophy collection. “Not at his house. Schauffele said his parents keep all his trophies, ‘probably in a bank vault.' They have a home in San Diego, and his father is building a place on Kauai, living in what Stefan Schauffele calls ‘the container.' The gold medal? ‘I actually have no idea where that is, to be completely honest,” Schauffele said,” Ferguson wrote.

Schauffele has a Claret Jug, Wannamaker Trophy, and Gold Medal, three of the great trophies in sports. He has no idea where they are. His dad, Stefen, might, but Xander says he is not interested in looking at them every day.

“What am I going to do with it? I don’t really invite people over to my house. Am I just going to go look at it myself? I don’t want to walk into a trophy room like, ‘Look how great I am.’ I was just raised to think that way, and it’s kind of stuck.”

What about Schauffele's wife? “My wife hung up some pictures of me in my gym, of me winning the Olympic medal, and she put it so high up I can’t reach it,” Schauffele said. “I have to get a ladder now, and it bothers me. If anything, put up me in a Masters jacket, like that would piss me off, you know what I mean? Something like that is more motivating.”

While Schauffele does not know where his trophies are, he could add another to the collection this week. Despite a poor season, he could change the narrative with a second straight Open Championship.

More Golf News
Scottie Scheffler chips onto the 17th green during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler struggles with ‘point’ in winning before Open ChampionshipChristopher Hennessy ·
Ray Romano, who rapped the iconic Eminem song Lose Yourself at the American Century Celebrity Championship, at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Ray Romano hilariously channels Eminem at American Century Celebrity ChampionshipAndrew Korpan ·
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy drops Masters truth bomb about The OpenKendall Capps ·
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament
Rory McIlroy goes full sicko mode to prepare for the Open ChampionshipKendall Capps ·
Joe Pavelski swings during the final round of the American Century Championship celebroty golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Former NHL star Joe Pavelski almost speechless after winning American Century ChampionshipMiguel La Torre ·
Chris Gotterup plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament.
American upstart earns Open Championship invite by shocking Rory McIlroy at Scottish OpenChristopher Hennessy ·