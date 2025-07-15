The Open Championship is at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this week, ending the major championship season. Xander Schauffele is defending his Open Championship title from Royal Troon amid an injury-filled season. His stellar golf career finally added two majors last year, the PGA Championship and the Open. But Schauffele does not know where his Claret Jug or Olympic Gold Medal is, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.

“Where to keep it all? ” Ferguson asked about Schauffele's trophy collection. “Not at his house. Schauffele said his parents keep all his trophies, ‘probably in a bank vault.' They have a home in San Diego, and his father is building a place on Kauai, living in what Stefan Schauffele calls ‘the container.' The gold medal? ‘I actually have no idea where that is, to be completely honest,” Schauffele said,” Ferguson wrote.

Schauffele has a Claret Jug, Wannamaker Trophy, and Gold Medal, three of the great trophies in sports. He has no idea where they are. His dad, Stefen, might, but Xander says he is not interested in looking at them every day.

“What am I going to do with it? I don’t really invite people over to my house. Am I just going to go look at it myself? I don’t want to walk into a trophy room like, ‘Look how great I am.’ I was just raised to think that way, and it’s kind of stuck.”

What about Schauffele's wife? “My wife hung up some pictures of me in my gym, of me winning the Olympic medal, and she put it so high up I can’t reach it,” Schauffele said. “I have to get a ladder now, and it bothers me. If anything, put up me in a Masters jacket, like that would piss me off, you know what I mean? Something like that is more motivating.”

While Schauffele does not know where his trophies are, he could add another to the collection this week. Despite a poor season, he could change the narrative with a second straight Open Championship.