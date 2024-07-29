Kevin Durant went from having his availability for Team USA's opener in the 2024 Olympics to leading the Americans to a dominant win against world no. 5 Serbia on Sunday. Durant's teammate, Stephen Curry, however, thinks it was just another day in the office for the Phoenix Suns superstar forward.

“Nothing he does is surprising,” Curry said about Durant after the win over Serbia, per Eurohoops. “Being so perfect in the first half. He had 21 or something like that. It’s special and he’s so used to this stage. He’s the all-time lead scorer in the USA Basketball history for a reason.”

“It’s great to see him,” Curry further shared. “I know he’s chomping at the bit all exhibition window to get out there so it’s great to see him play, have fun and enjoy the group.

In just 17 minutes coming off the bench, Durant was able to put together one of the greatest performances in Olympics basketball history, as he torched Serbia for 23 points on 8/9 shooting from the floor, while also hitting all five of his attempts from behind the arc. In addition, Kevin Durant had two rebounds. Having a player like Durant, who is a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame, come off the bench is such an incredible and enviable luxury for Team USA, as it just illustrates how deep and talented the top-ranked team in the world is.

With Durant and LeBron James taking turns in pummeling Jokic and company, Curry didn't really have to do much on the floor, though, he still came up with a solid outing. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter connected on four of his eight attempts from the floor, including three 3-pointers on seven takes from deep, to finish with a total of 11 points to go with three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. Speaking of the 39-year-old James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward went off for 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and a steal while going 9/13 from the field in 27 minutes of action.

Kevin Durant, Team USA next takes on a familiar foe

With a scintillating win to kick off their campaign in Paris, Durant and Team USA will look to score win no. 2 in group play this coming Wednesday when they go up against South Sudan. It can be recalled that South Sudan lost by the slimmest of margins to Team USA in a tuneup matchup at O2 Arena in London earlier this month, 101-100.

Durant did not play in that contest due to a calf issue, but he is definitely ready and locked in to help the Americans in the looming showdown versus the determined side of Royal Ivey.

James led Team USA in that win over South Sudan with 25 points to go along with six boards and seven dimes, while knocking down 10 of 14 attempts from the floor. Durant's presence should change the complexion of the rematch against South Sudan. Durant's blend of size, length, and astounding shotmaking abilities poses a big threat to South Sudan, who are looking to score a giant upset after already recording one in their Olympic opener against Puerto Rico.

South Sudan beat Jose Alvarado and Puerto Rico over the weekend, 90-79, with guard Carlik Jones scoring 19 points and dishing out six dimes. Jones had a triple-double against Team USA in the London game, so he's a must-watch player for Team USA.