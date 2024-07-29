Several days have passed since the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies played a three-game set in Denver, but the skirmish that took place in the finale of that series continues to be talked about.

On Saturday, it was reported that a number of Red Sox players tried to go after Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill following Colorado's 20-7 win over Boston last Wednesday. Apparently, the Red Sox only knew of what Quantrill said to Boston catcher Reese McGuire during an on-field confrontation once the game was over, per Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.

“Multiple Red Sox players, speaking anonymously, confirmed Saturday that the fourth-inning benches-clearing incident between the teams nearly restarted after the final out of Colorado’s 20-7 win. In an incident that caused stadium security to briefly get involved, Red Sox players sought out Rockies starter Cal Quantrill in hopes of confronting him over language he used in a back-and-forth with backup catcher Reese McGuire on the field.”

Benches cleared in the fourth inning of the Red Sox-Rockies game with McGuire and Quantrill exchanging words. The bad blood appeared to have been triggered by Quantrill celebrating a McGuire fly out.

Once Red Sox players realized what Quantrill told McGuire, they reportedly went on an operation to find the Rockies hurler's whereabouts after the game. Some of them even camped out near the Rockies' team bus, hoping to see Quantrill.

“That realization led to many Red Sox wanting to go back for more — with one prominent Sox player so incensed that he started asking stadium personnel where he could find the home clubhouse, where the Rockies were packing up for a road trip to San Francisco. Red Sox players were spotted waiting out by Colorado’s team bus at one point as well.”

There is no definitive transcription of what exactly Quantrill told McGuire, but fans have a vulgar theory about it.

Quantrill earned the pitching win in that showdown against the Red Sox, as he allowed just two earned runs on six hits with two walks issued and three strikeouts in six innings of work. It helped Quantrill a lot that his teammates provided him an overflowing run support, as the Rockies teed off of Boston starter Nick Pivetta, who gave up seven earned runs in just 2.2 innings of work on the mound.

Although they lost badly to Colorado, the Red Sox showed a different kind of support to McGuire, the team's backup catcher.

“I don’t really have too much on it,” McGuire said on Saturday about the wild incident in Colorado. “It was awesome just to see the love and support from my teammates and my coaching staff.”

Trevor Story played a big role in cooling off a heated situation

Apparently, Red Sox star Trevor Story helped de-escalate the situation and prevent what could have been a violent situation. Story spent his first six years in the big leagues with the Rockies, so he's still quite familiar with many folks over the side of Colorado.

“I was in a unique position (having been a member of both teams),” said Story, explaining his role as peacemaker. “But I didn’t like what had been going on.”

Story was a two-time All-Star during his time with the Rockies, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. In 2022, Story inked a six-year deal with the Red Sox worth $140 million.