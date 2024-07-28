South Sudan is the newest country in the world, and it already has its first Olympic basketball victory.

In its first basketball game in the 2024 Olympics, South Sudan, which became an independent nation in 2011, defeated Puerto Rico 90-79 behind Carlik Jones’ 19 points.

The win sparked a raucous celebration back in South Sudan, as fans watched their countrymen notch an historic win, the second for any African country at the Olympics since 1996.

South Sudan “not a secret” after Olympics win over Puerto Rico

Before the game vs. Puerto Rico today, the wrong national anthem was played for South Sudan, causing a minor yet frustrating delay.

“It gave us fuel. It gave us fuel to the fire,” South Sudanese player Nuni Omot said after the game via the Associated Press. “Obviously, we felt disrespected when that happened. … I feel like for us we’ve got to continue to show the world what we’re capable of.”

Four of South Sudan’s five starters scored at least 12 points, including Jones, who led the way with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Jones also had 7 rebounds, as well as a team-high 6 assists.

For Puerto Rico, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado recorded a team-high 26 points and 5 assists.

South Sudan overcame a 54-48 halftime deficit, outscoring Puerto Rico 42-25 in the second half.

After the game, South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey, who is an assistant for the Houston Rockets in the NBA, said that his team is “not a secret anymore.”

The team likely should not have been a secret coming into today’s game either, considering the South Sudanese’s narrow defeat against the heavily favored United States in an exhibition game last week. Despite being projected underdogs by more than 40 points, South Sudan led the Americans late before ultimately falling 101-100 in London.

“Today we were able to represent our country with pride and we put up a good fight and showed the potential of our country,” Wenyen Gabriel, one of the few South Sudanese NBA players, said after that game. “I think it was a proud moment for a lot of people.”