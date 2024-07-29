Prior to this year, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had participated in Team USA events but had never suited up for the Olympics. This year is his first time in Olympics competition. Team USA played their opening Olympics game on Sunday, a 110-84 win, and after the game Stephen Curry admitted that he had pregame jitters as per Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net.

“I think I had a lot of nerves pre-game up until the national anthem,” Curry said. “It's a really cool environment in there and obviously it was sold out to the nosebleeds and the energy was great.”

“Putting on this jersey at this level like you said I've been looking forward to it for a very long time and I'm just enjoying the moment so that's why you see me so animated from the open ceremonies to tonight when I'm on the bench, like I'm loving it so I want to have something to show for it at the end too.”

In the win against Serbia, Curry finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. He shot 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-7 from the three-point line. Team USA's next game during the group stage will be on Wednesday, June 31 against South Sudan.

Stephen Curry relishing time with Kevin Durant at Olympics



One of the subplots of Team USA basketball at the Olympics is the reunion of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as teammates. The duo played together for three season from 2016-2019 with three NBA Finals appearances and two championships during that stretch. Durant would end up leaving the Warriors in free agency and signing with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2019-2020 season.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant formed one of the top duos in the NBA albeit being short-lived. The Olympics are giving fans a glimpse into what could have been if Durant never left the Warriors. After the win against Serbia, Curry spoke about being teammates with Durant once again.

“That's the beauty of this experience. Rekindling some old flames with KD,” Curry said. “Nothing he does is surprising. Being so perfect in the first half. He had 21 or something like that. It's special and he's so used to this stage. He's the all-time lead scorer in the USA Basketball history for a reason. It's great to see him. I know he was chomping at the bit all exhibition window to get out there so it's great to see him play, have fun and enjoy the group.”

Against Serbia, Durant finished with a team-high 23 points off the bench and two rebounds in 17 minutes. He shot 8-of-9 from the field, 5-of-5 from the three-point line and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.