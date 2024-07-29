The New York Yankees came away with an 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday to take two out of three in the series, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke on his debut for the team after being traded to the Yankees from the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

“My reaction when I found out I was being traded here? It was great,” Jazz Chisholm Jr. said, via YES Network. “I mean, I found out that I was gonna go to a contending team. A team that was in first place, fighting for a playoff spot. And I mean I'm excited to play in October for the Yankees.”

Chisholm went 1-for-5 in the Yankees' win over the Red Sox. His hit came in the 9th inning. He advanced to second base on a ground ball, and he had a scary moment as his face hit the elbow of second baseman, Romy Gonzalez, on the play. However, any concern was quieted after Chisholm immediately stole third. He then came home to score on a sacrifice fly by DJ LeMahieu. Chisholm did confirm that he was fine after the game.

Will Jazz Chisholm be the Yankees' 3rd baseman?

The Yankees had Chisholm in the No. 5 spot in the lineup and playing center field. He will likely play a lot of infield for the team as well, possibly playing a mix of second and third base. The plan for how manager Aaron Boone will use Chisholm will become clear when the MLB Trade Deadline passes, as there could be more additions or even subtractions to the Yankees' roster. Chisholm has never played third base, but he seemed up for it when he was asked about it.

“I mean, I went out there and played center field for the first time last year and I felt like it was pretty difficult at first, but I just feel like I could go and play anywhere and help my team win you know what I mean?” Chisholm said, via YES Network. “So for me it's just going somewhere, especially a winning team and they're asking me to go somewhere to help them win, I'm definitely gonna go out there and do it.”

Chisholm was then asked about the adjustment to third base with the Yankees, and he got honest about the potential adjustment.

“I mean I feel like I'm a really good infielder, so I just feel like I just gotta go over there and catch the ball,” Chisholm said, via YES Network.

Chisholm has versatility to play a lot of positions for the Yankees, and he joins the team as they should be getting some more reinforcements. Giancarlo Stanton is slated to make his return on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, while Jasson Dominguez is healthy again and playing rehab games in Triple-A. He is viewed as a potential call up if Alex Verdugo's struggles crop back up after his good weekend in Boston.

New York should be adding some more help before Tuesday's deadline as well, whether that be pitching or another bat. Regardless of the role, Chisholm will be a big part of the Yankees the rest of the way.