The New Orleans Pelicans knew they had to make some upgrades this summer. Executive Vice President David Griffin stressed the point during the team's exit interviews. Being swept out of the NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder exposed some significant weaknesses. Plugging those holes immediately became the priority in a highly competitive Western Conference. There could be no allowing the perception that any of Zion Williamson's prime years would be wasted on a one-year reset.

Still, Griffin and newly promoted GM Bryson Graham saw Luka Doncic cutting up in the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry is aging, sure, but the surefire Hall-of-Famer is still a problem. Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are going nowhere soon. The Pelicans needed a point guard to help Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum blaze a path back to the postseason.

The best target soon became not only obvious but affordable. Dejounte Murray earned All-Star status in 2022 by averaging 21.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and two steals per game for the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game last season with the Atlanta Hawks but the assists rate (6.4 APG) and efficiency numbers suffered. Shooting efficiency is tough to project but assists are one stat Murray should double-up on playing with Williamson next season. That is just the start when it comes to the benefits of having a proper point guard.

Dejounte Murray’s assist rate expected to soar

This trade is expected to have a profound impact on the Pelicans’ offensive dynamics, particularly in terms of Murray’s assist rate. With Murray no longer playing a supporting role next to Trae Young, or reverting to a score-first mentality in Young's absence, New Orleans can anticipate a notable increase in the sharing column of the stat sheet. The Pelicans have four other scoring options ahead of Murray, who can focus on finding others night in and night out.

Murray showcasing the ability to orchestrate a Gregg Popovich offense boosted his stock around the league. The Hawks paid a handsome price thinking they'd found the piece to help Young get over the Eastern Conference Finals hump. It was all for naught and now New Orleans is betting on the 27-year-old.

Atlanta required Murray to share ball-handling duties with Trae Young, which naturally limited his assist opportunities. Murray still managed to average 6.4 assists per game in 2023-24 (6.1 APG in 22-23). However, the Pelicans have every reason to believe that by giving him the primary point guard responsibilities, his assist numbers will return to or even surpass his peak performance with the Spurs (9.2 APG in 21-22).

Murray was fourth best in assists per 100 possessions in 2021-22. He was the third-best in avoiding turnovers and third-best in steals among the top 10 assists per 100 possession leaders that season as well. Murray's experience as a primary point guard with the Spurs, combined with the talent and athleticism of his new teammates, sets the stage for a top-six seed push by the Pelicans.

The one-time All-Star's steals and assists rate should be a good barometer of how the team's biggest off-season move is paying off. Murray's Second-Team All-Defense abilities and leadership will be very welcome in Willie Green's locker room. Those lobs to Williamson, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic will feel even better for fans cheering on a consistent winner.

Pelicans hoping to unlock Zion Williamson

One of the most exciting aspects of Murray’s move to New Orleans is the opportunity to play alongside Williamson. The league still cannot keep up with the phenom's unique playing style, sheer athleticism, and bucking-bull explosiveness in the paint. Teams have to focus on that threat, easing pressure on others. The Pelicans need to ease off how much they depend on Williamson to work out of jams though.

Williamson's Point Zion experience is wonderful in spurts. The Pelicans learned how long the two-time All-Star can hold up trying to shoulder that much of the offensive burdens last season. There were minor injuries, a spell of ‘taking a back seat' from Williamson, and a disappointing limp-off exit. Still, expectations are part of the job. Playing 70 games and winning 49 is now the floor.

Acquiring Murray alleviates most of the Williamson usage concerns and should let the point guard do what he does best. Murray was being stretched thin in Atlanta. This trade can potentially reshape the New Orleans roster and elevate everyone's performance. The Pelicans being patient with Ingram makes sense. New Orleans had to spend a few extra dollars to make the Murray deal considering the market price.

It is easy to imagine how the offense will operate: Herb Jones bouncing in one corner, ready to slash or cut. Ingram and Trey Murphy III working off-ball actions on the other side. Williamson on the low block ready to flash up for a screen. This setup creates numerous assist opportunities for a skilled point guard like Murray. Williamson will get double teams and create mismatches through switches. As the defense collapses, Murray just has to exploit the wide-open passing lanes.

Easy scoring opportunities and Smoothie King Center eruptions will be frequent should everyone remain healthy. Murray, who led the NBA in total steals two years ago, will be crucial in maximizing Williamson’s impact. Those transition dunks are just the cherry on top. Murray will earn the paycheck by pushing Williamson when things are not going so well.

“I told him I’m going to push him,” Murray said. “If I see something I think he can be better at, if he sees something to me, we’re going to be open to that…I’m excited to push him to the next level because there are a bunch of levels he can reach.”

New roles and responsibilities

The Pelicans are assumed to be handing Murray the keys to the offense. New Orleans needs someone to set the table for Williamson, McCollum, Ingram, and Murphy III. Opponents could isolate Williamson and Ingram far too often last year, and the offense stagnated. The team's reallocation of those primary ball-handling duties means more off-ball actions for All-Star-level threats.

A new role with a new team already built mainly around homegrown stars means new responsibilities. Murray is coming into the Cresent City with an open mind and a clean slate.

“San Antonio was San Antonio, and Atlanta was Atlanta,” Murray said. “I’m in New Orleans as a Pelican and I’m excited for that — and that’s all that matters…I understand my role. I’m a basketball player. I’m not a GM. I want to continue to grow as a man a father and a basketball player. I fit in perfectly and I think it’s going to be a smooth transition.”

By taking on the primary point guard role and playing alongside Zion Williamson, Murray has the potential to reach new heights as a playmaker. The entire organization has expressed optimism when it comes to the newest addition's ability to lead the offense and elevate the team’s overall performance. Williamson even interrupted the summer vacation to wander into Murray's introductory press conference.