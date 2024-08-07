The New Orleans Pelicans are at a pivotal juncture with Zion Williamson entering his prime. With a roster brimming with talent, head coach Willie Green faces the challenge of optimizing rotations to maximize team performance. One strategic move that could pay dividends is convincing veteran guard CJ McCollum to embrace a bench role to help balance out the rotations. Executive Vice President David Griffin convinced McCollum to come to the Crescent City, but there can be no placating the supporting cast.

The Pelicans have some bad habits to break but McCollum responded well to being challenged professionally last season with an altered shot diet. The front office can do Green a favor and take the hit in explaining to McCollum that this enhances his efficiency for the team’s benefit.

Give the Pelicans credit for keeping an open mind this summer. Acquiring Dejounte Murray without giving up Brandon Ingram for pennies on the dollar was good business. Now Green has to make it work with an untested, inexperienced frontcourt around Williamson. McCollum's pride will have to take the hit of being ‘benched' for a journeyman (Daniel Theis), a European curiosity (Karlo Matkovic), a G-League star (Trey Jemison), or a very raw rookie (Yves Missi).

So far, the only words from any legitimate league sources regarding new starting lineups are vague at best. “It will be decided during training camp” and that the “gunner role off the bench is one of the toughest” to figure out, both for players and coaches of stacked squads.

Pelicans need to balance rotations

McCollum has always taken pride in his professionalism and willingness to do whatever it takes to win. Last season, when challenged to refine his shot selection, McCollum responded with one of the most efficient offensive performances of his career: 42.9% from beyond the arc on a near career-high in volume and a 59.3% True Shooting mark. McCollum's 12.4 three-pointers per 100 possessions ranked 14th (min. 55 games played).

Willie Green’s Pelicans need a more balanced rotation, starting with the starting lineup. The current configuration often leaves the team vulnerable defensively and overly reliant on a few key players for scoring. By moving McCollum to a sixth-man role, the Pelicans can distribute minutes more effectively, ensuring that the second unit remains potent while the starters maintain defensive integrity.

McCollum’s skill set and experience make him uniquely suited for this role. His ability to create his shots and score in bunches would be invaluable in maintaining offensive pressure when the starters rest. McCollum's shoot-first approach and 122nd-ranked assist rate would undoubtedly work better against reserve units. The Pelicans might even be able to claim the best Sixth Man of the Year. That advantage works well with multiple All-Stars, an NBA First-Team All-Defense stud, and Trey Murphy III.

Sixth Man of the Year CJ McCollum sounds nice

At this stage of his career, McCollum is more likely to contend for the Sixth Man of the Year award than an All-Star nomination. The past ten winners of the Sixth Man of the Year award highlight the impact and recognition that comes with excelling in this role:

2023-24: Naz Reid (13.5 ppg)

Naz Reid (13.5 ppg) 2022-23: Malcolm Brogdon (14.9 ppg)

Malcolm Brogdon (14.9 ppg) 2021-22: Tyler Herro (20.7 ppg)

Tyler Herro (20.7 ppg) 2020-21: Jordan Clarkson (18.4 ppg)

Jordan Clarkson (18.4 ppg) 2019-20: Montrezl Harrell (18.6 ppg)

Montrezl Harrell (18.6 ppg) 2018-19: Lou Williams (20 ppg)

Lou Williams (20 ppg) 2017-18: Lou Williams (22.6 ppg)

Lou Williams (22.6 ppg) 2016-17: Eric Gordon (16.2 ppg)

Eric Gordon (16.2 ppg) 2015-16: Jamal Crawford (14.2 ppg)

Jamal Crawford (14.2 ppg) 2014-15: Lou Williams (15.5 ppg)

These past Sixth Man award winners have demonstrated that the role is not only prestigious but also critical to a team’s success. It's just another way McCollum can continue to showcase his scoring prowess and leadership while potentially adding a trophy to his accolades. Convincing McCollum to accept a bench role is about challenging him to elevate his game and contribute to the Pelicans’ success in a new capacity.

McCollum’s efficiency last season was a testament to his adaptability. He reduced his mid-range attempts from 7.2 per 75 possessions to 4.9. Three-point quantity jumped from 7.5 to 8.8 per 75 possessions. This shift in shot selection not only boosted scoring efficiency. It also helped bring Willie Green's offensive game plans closer to the 21st century.

There will not be any mass substitution strategies from the Pelicans. McCollum would get to hide more on defense by subbing in for Brandon Ingram or Trey Murphy III. McCollum could lead the pick-and-rolls with the frontcourt-by-committee crew once Williamson and Murray get a breather. The irreplaceable Herb Jones would be a constant running partner. This suggests that a more defensively balanced starting lineup, with McCollum anchoring the second unit, could enhance the team’s overall performance.

Williamson, Ingram, Murray, Jones, and Murphy III have to find time to make that lineup work. McCollum's professionalism and adaptability make him the perfect candidate for the transition to a bench role. The Pelicans can benefit as the respected veteran racks up stats and cleans up messes amid the chaos created by substitution patterns.