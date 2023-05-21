After getting the commitment of 5-star quarterback Michael Van Buren, Oregon Football lands another high-profile recruit in the form of top-rated defensive lineman Xadavien Sims.

Sims is coming out of Durant High School in Oklahoma and is part of the 2024 recruiting class. He is the 23rd-ranked defensive lineman in his class, and 194th-ranked player overall. Among other schools like Michigan State, Oklahoma, TCU, and Vanderbilt, he chose the Oregon Ducks. This comes after he was ranked as the second-best prospect out of Oklahoma as well, per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.

Xadavien Sims’ game is characterized as a rusher that can attack the pocket. He has immense play strength, but what sets him apart is his plays on edge snaps. All of this strength comes from the fact that Sims is 6-foot-4 feet and weighs 275 pounds. He has a desirable combination of body strength, size, and agility for his size.

More than his stint in this sport, the Oregon football commit also plays shot put and discus. As a sophomore, he had 41-0.25 in the shot put and totaled 127-7 in the discus. He had a career record of 133-5 on discus. All of his athletic background allows him to develop stronger hands, which could be useful in his defensive lineman duties. On the football side of things, he also played games as a tight end, which brings a lot of versatility and athleticism in his profile.

Oregon football now has one of the best 2024 recruiting classes. Of course this is after they also landed Michael Van Buren’s commitment in the same week. The Oregon Ducks are shaping up to be scary for the Pac-12 conference as they have now landed commitments from a diverse set of talents.