Five-star defensive back Peyton Bowen has signed his letter of intent with Oklahoma. But if not for a paperwork error, Bowen would’ve never made it to Oklahoma and would’ve been playing for Oregon.

Bowen says he originally sent a signed letter of intent to Oregon, via Eric Bailey of Tulsa World. But with the paperwork not being specific enough, Bowen was never officially signed by the Ducks.

“I sent the (letter of intent) in but we didn’t put the a.m. or p.m. by accident,” Bowen said. “So I should be there right now, honestly. I wrote the time, but I didn’t write a.m. or p.m. by it.”

Once the mistake was realized, Oregon reached back out to Bowen to make his signing official. However, Bowen declined and flipped his commitment to join Oklahoma.

While he originally thought he would play for the Ducks, Bowen had a change of heart. Now settled in Oklahoma, Bowen thinks that paperwork error might’ve been a blessing in disguise.

“I made a decision of where I would feel the most comfortable and that’s ultimately what led me here,” Bowen said of Oklahoma.

Alongside being a five-star prospect, Peyton Bowen is listed as the 17th-best prospect in the class by ESPN. He is ranked as the third-best defensive back. Before committing to Oklahoma, Bowen also received offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, LSU and USC.

Bowen will now look to make an impact for the Sooners. Oklahoma is lucky to have landed him after it originally looked like he was heading to Oregon. Now locked in, Bowen is ready to get started at Oklahoma.