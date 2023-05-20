Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Oregon Football is set for the future after getting the commitment of 5-star quarterback Michael Van Buren.

Buren, who is currently playing for St. Frances Academy in Maryland, is now poised to be Bo Nix’s successor as Ducks QB. He is a Top 20 prospect from the 2024 class and is considered one of the best pocket-passers in the class.

The youngster had plenty of other offers, though he eventually narrowed his preferred destinations to three teams, including Penn State and Maryland. In the end, he picked the Ducks due to his belief that Dan Lanning’s team will be able to utilize his skills to their full potential.

“They like to push the ball downfield and they like mobile quarterbacks, like how Bo Nix is very mobile with quarterback runs and pushing the ball down field and all the other stuff. So I feel like my abilities — my mobile ability — and being able to make every throw really fits that scheme,” Van Buren said on choosing Oregon football, via ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Van Buren’s commitment is definitely huge for Oregon football. Not only will they have someone take over from Bo Nix after his final season in 2023, but they’ll also get a quarterback who has the potential to elevate their offense further.

In 2022, Van Buren led St. Frances Academy to a 9-1 record. He completed 112 of his 198 passes en route to 1,707 yards and 18 touchdowns. In an epic display of his mobility, he also carried the ball 10 times, resulting to 125 yards and two rushing touchdowns (per 247 Sports).

It remains to be seen who else will come to the Oregon football program in 2024, though the team is definitely shaping up nicely with Van Buren’s commitment.