Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.

With Oregon football down six points with a little over two minutes remaining in regulation, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix engineered an eight-play drive that was capped by a heart-pounding extra-point make by kicker Cameron Lewis off of a Chase Cota touchdown score.

After the game, Lanning said that the touchdown play was called by Nix, via Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com.

Nix also shared that the whole Oregon football team was salivating for that call to happen.

“We feel really good about that play,” Nix said in explaining the call. “… I think everyone on the sideline wanted that play; I happened to be the one that verbalized it.” #GoDucks

Nix, a transfer from the Auburn Tigers, led the Ducks with 205 passing yards with two touchdowns against an interception on 23-of-30 completions, while sophomore running back Bucky Irving blew up for 149 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries.

With the win, Oregon football capped its 2022 college football campaign with 10 wins, the most the program has had since 2019 when the Ducks were still coached by Mario Cristobal.