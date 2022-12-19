By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Bo Nix emerged as one of the best collegiate quarterbacks in the country in his first season leading the Oregon football program. The former Auburn QB made the most of his decision to transfer and is now regarded as one of college football’s top talent. His days of dominating aren’t over just yet.

Nix will return for another season with the Ducks, using up his final season of eligibility before looking to turn pro. Oregon football announced Nix’s decision and Nix announced it himself on his Instagram.

In 12 games, Bo Nix tallied 3,388 passing yards, a 71.5 completion percentage, 27 passing touchdowns, 504 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and just six interceptions with Oregon. The Ducks posted a 9-3 record in the first season of Nix and head coach Dan Lanning. They finished the season ranked 15th in the AP Poll and will face North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

Transferring to a new school has done wonders for Nix, who left behind an Auburn program undergoing a coaching change. The NFL Draft awaits him in the future. Rather than join a 2023 draft class that features Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker, he is slated to enter his name in 2024.

Oregon football is looking to compete in the Pac-12 against the likes of USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. Bo Nix being back is the ultimate key to bringing the team back to prominence at the highest level.