Oregon and Colorado's Saturday football clash is destined to captivate the entire sports world. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have taken over college football in 2023, but Oregon is looking to make a statement at home. One thing that Colorado's opponents don't seem to understand is that the Buffaloes feed off of motivation. Yet, people continue to fire shots at the team. Ducks' head coach Dan Lanning made a statement prior to the Oregon-Colorado clash that will fuel the Buffaloes even more.

“At the end of the day, YouTube videos aren't going to win football games,” Lanning said, per Yahoo Sports. “Right? You got to play the game between the white lines. And that's the plan for us this week. I'm not really concerned about outside noise. This is all about playing the game, not the occasion.”

Was Lanning taking a shot at Colorado football? Given the immense hype surrounding the Buffaloes in 2023, it's certainly possible.

Oregon vs. Colorado

Deion Sanders and Colorado will have confidence heading into this clash. Many experts are picking the Ducks to win, as they are favored by 21 points for the Oregon-Colorado contest. Travis Hunter, arguably Colorado's best player, is also out with an injury. Still, counting the Buffaloes out hasn't worked for anybody so far in 2023.

Regardless of the outcome, Colorado football has impressed without question up to this point. So have the Ducks, however. Fans will probably be treated to a competitive game between these two programs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 PM PST in Oregon.