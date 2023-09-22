One of the biggest games in college football this weekend once again features Colorado football. The Buffaloes have been in the spotlight since the offseason, and after starting the season 3-0, they are getting even more attention. It's going to be very difficult for the Buffaloes to stay undefeated as they have to play on the road against Oregon football this weekend. That matchup was going to be hard enough, but now, Colorado will be without their star player, Travis Hunter. Oregon coach Dan Lanning recently shed some light on the team's preparation for this game and how they can come out with a victory.

“We can win in a multitude of ways,” Dan Lanning said on SiriusXM radio this week. “Talk about going down and having a tough game up there at Texas Tech early in the season on the road, and it happened with some take aways, some resiliency earlier, some big special teams kicks.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Ducks almost suffered a loss in that battle against Texas Tech, but they found a way to survive. Lanning knows that Colorado has been good this season, and that this will also be a tough test.

“Talk about a team that has been explosive at times on offense,” Lanning continued. “A group that's taking care of the ball and taking it away on defense.”

At the end of the day, Lanning doesn't think that his Oregon football team has played a complete game yet, and that's what he's looking for on Saturday.

“Certainly not a complete game yet, we're still looking to have one of those,” Lanning said. “We've got a team that's going to have a chance to have some real success this season.”

If the Ducks truly haven't played a complete game yet, that's a bit scary. Just ask Portland State who lost 81-7 against the Ducks. It's hard to imagine that things can be more complete than that. This is definitely a very talented team, and Saturday's game should be a good one.