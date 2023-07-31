The Baltimore Orioles have played impressive baseball throughout the season, and they have been able to run down the Tampa Rays and take over first place in the American League East this month. Their improved play this season has led to their first appearance on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, and they responded to that opportunity by by scoring 7 runs in the bottom of the first inning against the New York Yankees.

Sunday Night baseball in Baltimore for the first time since 2018 and the Orioles are putting on a show @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/plphJfyM2r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 30, 2023

The Orioles had not appeared on the ESPN showcase broadcast since 2018.

The Orioles lit up New York starting pitcher Luis Severino without any hesitation. Adley Rutschman started the inning with a single to right field on Severino's first pitch, and that base hit triggered the Baltimore offense.

After Rutschman's base hit, Gunnar Henderson followed with another single and then Anthony Santander doubled home the first run of the inning. Clean up hitter Ryan O'Hearn lashed a double to left, and that brought in two more runs.

After an Austin Hays walk, Adam Frazier ripped a 3-run homer to right field, giving the Orioles a 6-0 lead before Severino had even retired the first out of the inning. The Orioles would push the lead to 7-0 when Rutschman got his second hit of the inning and brought in Jordan Westburg, who had reached on a infield single.

The Orioles are attempting win the weekend series from the Yankees, as the two teams have split the first 2 games in Baltimore. If the Orioles can hold on and win the game, they will also win the season series from the Yankees which would give them the tiebreaker edge if the teams finished tied at the end of the regular season.